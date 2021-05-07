Man jailed after crashing speeding Mini and fleeing scene

A yob, who previously ended up in a coma after crashing a motorbike into a tree following a police chase, has been jailed for yet another dangerous driving offence.

Christopher Munro, known as Christie, crashed a blue Mini Cooper into a parked car on Donbank Terrace while driving at “excessive speed”, before legging it away from the scene.

The 29-year-old was disqualified from driving at the time, and has now had a further ban imposed, as well as a custodial sentence.