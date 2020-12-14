Man jailed after being found on Aberdeen street with knife

A man caught with a knife on an Aberdeen street has been jailed for more than a year.
Philip Taylor was found with the blade in his bag on St Nicholas Street on September 1 this year.
The 54-year-old, a prisoner at HMP Grampian, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video-link.
He admitted being in a public place with a blade or point and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in a police vehicle between St Nicolas Street and Kittybrewster police station.
Defence agent Gregor Kelly said the incident was the result of a “spectacular blow out” on the day.
He said: “His explanation for it is an alcoholic blow out.
“He had just secured a tenancy for a house in Tillydrone and he had a spectacular blow out on September 1.
“Mr Taylor was making a nuisance of himself but there was no suggestion he was actually going to use it.
“He found the knife and put it in his rucksack.
“This is a tragic case because he is a capable man, an intelligent man and he has come to offending late in life.
“Only he can help himself get out of this cycle.”
Sheriff William Summers said: “Yours is a tragic case. You are a man who has been blighted by drink.”
Sheriff Summers jailed Taylor for 14 months.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe