Man jailed after being found on Aberdeen street with knife

A man caught with a knife on an Aberdeen street has been jailed for more than a year.

Philip Taylor was found with the blade in his bag on St Nicholas Street on September 1 this year.

The 54-year-old, a prisoner at HMP Grampian, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video-link.

He admitted being in a public place with a blade or point and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in a police vehicle between St Nicolas Street and Kittybrewster police station.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said the incident was the result of a “spectacular blow out” on the day.

He said: “His explanation for it is an alcoholic blow out.

“He had just secured a tenancy for a house in Tillydrone and he had a spectacular blow out on September 1.

“Mr Taylor was making a nuisance of himself but there was no suggestion he was actually going to use it.

“He found the knife and put it in his rucksack.

“This is a tragic case because he is a capable man, an intelligent man and he has come to offending late in life.

“Only he can help himself get out of this cycle.”

Sheriff William Summers said: “Yours is a tragic case. You are a man who has been blighted by drink.”

Sheriff Summers jailed Taylor for 14 months.