Man jailed after attack on ARI security guards

A man has been jailed after he attacked security guards at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

David McEwan, 36, carried out the attack on the two men after mixing alcohol and what he thought was diazepam on April 17 last year.

However, McEwan told Aberdeen Sheriff Court he does not actually believe it was diazepam he bought but “something else”.

He admitted kicking one security guard on the head and attempting to bite him and attempting to kick and bite another guard on duty.

McEwan pleaded guilty to two charges of assault when he appeared in court.

Guards tried to calm his ‘aggressive’ behaviour

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told the court that the attack took place at 3.45pm after the security guards were called to deal with McEwan, who was acting in an “erratic and aggressive manner”.

He said: “The guard attempted to restrain and calm him but as a result the accused subsequently assaulted the witnesses by kicking one of them on the head and attempting to bite him on the arm.

“The police were contacted and officers attended and the accused was identified to them using his driving licence.

“He was thereafter arrested and taken to Kittybrewster custody suite where he was cautioned and charged.

“The witnesses had no major injuries as a result of the assault.”

He bought diazepam to wean him off alcohol

Defence agent Jennifer Pritchard described her client as someone who has “significant difficulties in relation to alcohol consumption”.

She added: “It is something that has been problematic for a very long period of time.

“He had been attempting to deal with these issues and had been cutting down on his alcohol, though it is accepted that he had undertaken binge drinking when he received his benefits payment.”

Ms Pritchard said that in relation the assault, McEwan had told her that he had been drinking and that he’d purchased what he thought was diazepam in order to help wean him off alcohol.

However, on this occasion, he had alcohol and the tablets.

No alternative but custody

Ms Pritchard added: “He thinks they were not in fact diazepam but something else.

“Thereafter he doesn’t recall anything and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary due to his lack of consciousness and unfortunately he acted in this way.

“He is extremely embarrassed he behaved in this manner and he tells me that no way should people who are just carrying out their employment should be treated to this manner of behaviour – he totally accepts that and is extremely apologetic.”

Sheriff Janys Scott QC told McEwan: “I can’t impose a community sentence on you. I can’t fine you, and I’m not prepared to defer sentence on you.

“That leaves me no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence when I take into account your previous convictions.”

She sentenced McEwan, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, to four months in prison.

