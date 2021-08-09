Man invited underage girls to home then exposed himself

A man has admitted exposing himself to two underage girls after he invited them into his home.
James Grieve also sent the pair – who were both under-16 – a series of sexualised Snapchat messages requesting they send naked pictures of themselves on May 29 this year.
The 32-year-old admitted four charges of intentionally exposing himself and sending sexual communications when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
