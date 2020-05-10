Man injures leg on boat at Aberdeen Harbour

Emergency services were called to Aberdeen harbour after a man injured his leg onboard a boat.
An ambulance, coastguard and police were called to quayside shortly before 1.30pm.
A police spokesman confirmed they were at the scene to support the other emergency teams.
He said: “We received a report of a man with an injured leg on a boat in Aberdeen Harbour around 1.20pm on Sunday, May 10.
“Officers provided assistance to the ambulance service and coastguard.”
