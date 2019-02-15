Friday, February 15th 2019 Show Links
Man injured in Aberdeen supermarket car park crash

by Lee McCann
15/02/2019, 3:09 pm Updated: 15/02/2019, 6:20 pm
A man has been injured after a crash in a supermarket car park in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the scene of the smash, which involved three cars, at Morrisons on King Street at 2pm.

The crash in Morrisons car park

The incident involved a Fiat Bravo, BMW 520 and Honda Jazz.

A man was injured in the collision but it is not thought to be serious injuries.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We received the call at 2pm to a three-vehicle road traffic collision.

“The incident happened in the car park and a wall and a lamppost appear to have also been damaged.”

