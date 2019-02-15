Man injured in Aberdeen supermarket car park crash

A man has been injured after a crash in a supermarket car park in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the scene of the smash, which involved three cars, at Morrisons on King Street at 2pm.

The incident involved a Fiat Bravo, BMW 520 and Honda Jazz.

A man was injured in the collision but it is not thought to be serious injuries.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We received the call at 2pm to a three-vehicle road traffic collision.

“The incident happened in the car park and a wall and a lamppost appear to have also been damaged.”