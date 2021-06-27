Show Links
Man injured following two-vehicle crash near Elgin

By Denny Andonova
27/06/2021, 2:36 pm Updated: 27/06/2021, 3:33 pm
Pluscarden Road, Elgin.

A man has been injured following a two-vehicle crash near Elgin.

Police received a report about an incident on Pluscarden Road at around 1.30pm.

Emergency services are currently in attendance.

The road remains shut to traffic with diversions in place to allow further investigation at the scene.

This is an ongoing incident. More information will follow as we get it.