An Aberdeen road has reopened following a two-vehicle crash.

Ambulance services were called to attend the incident on St Machar Drive.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called just after 2.30pm to a two-vehicle crash.

“An ambulance was in attendance and one man has been injured.”

The road was shut between King Street and Bedford Road while emergency services responded to the incident, however it has now reopened.

It is not yet known the extent of injuries.

