Man injured after disturbance on Aberdeen Street

A man has been injured following a disturbance on an Aberdeen street.

Police were called to Hutcheon Street at 5.45pm this evening.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said inquiries are taking place in the Fraser Court area following the incident.

Part of Hutcheon Street was cordoned off by officers while an investigation takes place.

A police spokeswoman said: “At 5.45pm we received a call to the Hutcheon Street area of Aberdeen following reports of a disturbance.

“A man has been injured and the ambulance service are in attendance.

“Inquiries are ongoing in the Fraser Court area.”