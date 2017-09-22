CCTV footage released following robbery bid in North-east village

Police want to trace a man who could help them with a probe into an attempted robbery in the North-east.

Officers received a report of an incident in the Commerce Street area of Insch at around 7.10pm on Thursday. No one was injured.

Police have released an image of a man who was within the Commercial Hotel, Commerce Street, the previous evening.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “I would appeal to anyone who recognises this person to please contact us as soon as possible as they may have information which could assist. Likewise I would appeal to him directly to get in touch.

“Please contact Police on 101 quoting incident number 3423 of 14/9 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.

“Once again I would like to stress that we are treating this as a contained and isolated incident and are following positive line of inquiry.”