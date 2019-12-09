Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by van in north-east town

A man is in a life-threatening condition after being hit by a van in a north-east town.

Police were called to St Peter’s Street in Peterhead at 12.45pm following reports of a collision involving a van and a male pedestrian.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and his condition is described as “life-threatening”.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called at 12.45 to a report of a crash on St Peter’s Street involving a van and a male pedestrian.

“The man has been taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where his condition is described as life-threatening.”

“The road remains closed with local diversions in place.”