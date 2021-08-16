Man in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by car on busy Aberdeen road

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a car and a pedestrian on a busy Aberdeen road.

Police closed off Great Northern Road to traffic just after 2pm, with a cordon in place blocking off a section between Clifton Road and St Machar Drive.

Officers have now confirmed that a man is in hospital with serious injuries following the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Police are conducting enquiries following a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Great Northern Road, Aberdeen around 2.05pm on Monday, 16 August, 2021.

“Emergency services attended and a man has been taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

“The road is currently closed between Clifton Road and St Machar Drive.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1752 of 16 August.”

An employee of a nearby business, who didn’t wish to give his name, said: “I didn’t see anything just heard loads of sirens. It must be fairly serious.”

Another worker from a business not far from the incident described the moment emergency services arrived.

She said: “I was in the restaurant and I just saw all the police cars turn up. All I saw was two or three pulling up and I was like ‘what is going on?'”

Aberdeen gridlocked

There are reports of particularly bad traffic in areas including King Street, Hutcheon Street and the Mounthooly Roundabout.

Twitter account Aberdeen Travel has said the delays in the centre of the city are “significant”, with the area “to be avoided if possible”.

A post on the Aberdeen-based Man Chat mental health support Facebook page describes the situation as “utter gridlock”, adding that traffic is “absolutely snail’s pace”.