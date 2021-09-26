News / Local Man in hospital and 19-year-old arrested after ‘seriously assault’ on Wellington Road By Lauren Robertson 26/09/2021, 3:05 pm Updated: 26/09/2021, 3:34 pm The police presence on Wellington Road. Picture by Kenny Elrick Police have confirmed that a man was ‘seriously assaulted’ on Wellington Road in Aberdeen on Sunday. Officers received reports that the assault had taken place at around 3am. The 24-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for a serious injury. It is understood that his injuries are not life-threatening. Chief Inspector Finn McPhail confirmed that a 19-year-old man is in custody in connection with the assault. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe