Police have confirmed that a man was ‘seriously assaulted’ on Wellington Road in Aberdeen on Sunday.

Officers received reports that the assault had taken place at around 3am.

The 24-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for a serious injury.

It is understood that his injuries are not life-threatening.

Chief Inspector Finn McPhail confirmed that a 19-year-old man is in custody in connection with the assault.