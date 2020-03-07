Man in hospital after suspected gas blast in north-east

A man was rushed to hospital following a suspected gas explosion at a north-east property.

Emergency services were called to Moray Road in Fraserburgh at about noon yesterday after reports of an explosion and fire at a flat.

Today, Moray Road remains closed between Watermill Road and Kinnaird Road as a precaution due to the extensive damage caused to the building.

Four fire engines and an ambulance were at the scene.

The man’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed between College Bounds and Gallowhill Road as emergency services attended the incident.

The property was substantially damaged by the fire, with witnesses saying they feared “a bomb had gone off”.

One resident, who lives across the road from the property, was shocked when he heard a loud bang and saw smoke billowing from the site.

He said: “I was in my own home when I felt it shake and felt that there was an explosion.

“I actually thought a bomb had gone off nearby as the house shook violently.

“I went outside and saw black smoke coming from the house across the road, then heard another bang and flames started shooting out from the house.

“The emergency services came very quickly and shut off the road and I hope the guy who lives there is OK.”

Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping said: “My first reaction was hoping that there were no serious injuries.

“Hopefully the gas people can stabilise the area and reassure residents that there is no more risk.”

A police spokesman said; “Police and fire service units dealt with the incident which appears to be the result of a gas explosion.

“A 32-year-old man has been taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“There are currently no suspicious circumstances.”

The road was shut for about eight hours yesterday as police patrolled the scene.

The fire service confirmed crews left the scene at about 2.37pm.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We dispatched two ambulance crews, our special operations response and our trauma team to the scene and transported a male patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A spokesman for SGN gas company said: “Our engineers have made (the area) safe, carried out safety checks and left the site at around 2.30pm. The incident was not related to our gas network.”