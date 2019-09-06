Man in hospital after plunges 30ft down hill near north-east village

A driver had a lucky escape after his car plunged 30ft down an embankment.

The pensioner was driving on Harbour Road in Gardenstown, near Banff, at 2.50pm yesterday when his car left the road and went through railings. Police have secured the car, which has been written off.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The man, who is an elderly gentleman, was taken to hospital for a check up, given his age, but was not badly injured.

“We have been working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and council officials in an attempt to get the vehicle back up the embankment, but this may take some time. The priority was to secure the vehicle and that has been done.”

An SFRS spokeswoman said: “Two appliances attended the scene to help stabilise the vehicle. They left at just before 5.30pm.”

The driver, who was alone in the car, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for what police described as “minor injuries”.