Man in hospital after motorbike and car crash at Aberdeen bypass junction

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorbike and a car at a major north-east junction.

The vehicles, a BMW bike and a white Skoda, collided on the westbound carriageway of the A944, at the Kingswells AWPR roundabout, shortly after 3pm on Wednesday.

One lane was closed while the incident was cleared, with emergency services called to the scene at around 3.15pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call today to attend a road traffic accident on Skene Road in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one male patient in his 60s to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”