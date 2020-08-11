Man in hospital after crash involving car and cyclist in north-east town

A man was taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a cyclist in a north-east town.
The incident happened on Castle Road in Ellon at 12.25pm today.
As a result of the collision a 41-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for non-life threatening injuries
A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed the road was shut for around an hour.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe