News / Local

Man in hospital after crash involving car and cyclist in north-east town

by Callum Main
11/08/2020, 6:05 pm
A man was taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a cyclist in a north-east town.

The incident happened on Castle Road in Ellon at 12.25pm today.

As a result of the collision a 41-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for non-life threatening injuries

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed the road was shut for around an hour.