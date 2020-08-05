Man in hospital after being rescued from water near north-east village

A man is in hospital after being rescued from the sea near a north-east village.

Officers worked alongside HM Coastguard, RNLI Fraserburgh and ambulance services to carry out the rescue.

The incident happened in Sandhaven at around 11.30pm yesterday evening.

He was safely recovered from the sea and airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he is in a stable condition.

Jennifer Cordiner, Fraserburgh CPT Inspector, said: “I would like to thank all agencies involved on your professionalism and teamwork which helped bring this potentially serious incident to a successful conclusion.”