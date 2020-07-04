Man in hospital after being rescued from water at north-east harbour

A man is in hospital after being rescued from a north-east harbour this morning.

Peterhead Lifeboard was called to the town’s harbour at 6.10am this morning after reports of a man falling in the water between the harbour wall and a ship.

The crew of the vesse, the MCS Swarth 1, brought the man onboard with paramedics and lifeboat crew providing assistance.

He was transferred to stretcher to a lifeboat, before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

The condition of the man is not known.

Police Scotland and the UK Coastguard were also involved in the rescue operation.

The crew of the MCS Swarth were praised by the Peterhead Lifeboat crew for their swift action.

Martyn Simpson, coxswain mechanic at Peterhead Lifeboat, said: “We would like to thank everyone involved in this rescue, especially the MSC SWATH 1 crew who immediately initiated a rescue when they saw the man in difficulty.

“We’d also like to thank the Coastguard, Ambulance, Harbour Assistance and Police services for their assistance in this multi-agency rescue.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to remind people of the dangers when walking near the harbour. Thankfully this rescue had a positive outcome due to the swift reaction of the MCS SWATH 1 crew and everyone involved.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of person in the water at Peterhead Harbour around 6.10am.

“Police and other emergency services partners attended and a man was rescued from the water. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.”