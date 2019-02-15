Man in hospital after being cut-free following serious crash on north-east road

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash on a north-east road

Police were called to the incident at around 8.40pm last night on the B977, Hatton of Fintray to Kintore road.

The collision involved a black BMW 320 car travelling west.

A 24-year-old man, who was passenger in the car, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 23-year-old driver was slightly injured.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances to the on the B977 near Glentoo at 8.49pm.

A spokeswoman said: “We sent two appliances to the incident one from Kintore and one from Inverurie.

“One casualty needed to be cut out of the vehicle by the fire service.

“We used hydraulic cutting tool and lighting to free them.”

The stop message came through at 9.19pm.

The B977 was closed for several hours while officers carried out investigations.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the car beforehand is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3818 of 14/02/2019.