Man in hospital after assault in north-east town

A man was taken to hospital after he was assaulted in a north-east town.

The incident happened in the Keith Road area of Fochabers at around 11.15pm last night.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for non-serious injuries.

Officers are today appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw three men wearing dark clothes.

In particular residents at the nearby caravan park are asked if they saw or heard anything.

DC Gary McTurk, who is leading inquiries, said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time in question to get in touch if you have information which could help.

“In particular I would appeal for any details about three men dressed in dark clothing and any vehicles which were seen in the area around the time in question.

“I appreciate the area was likely to be quiet at this time on a Sunday night however the location where the assault took place is right next to a caravan park and it could be that someone staying in the area, or dog walkers, might have heard or seen something suspicious.”

Please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 5223 of August 25 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain completely anonymous.