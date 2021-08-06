Man in dock after 15-mile police chase from Aberdeen to Stonehaven

A man has appeared in court facing a string of charges after a 15-mile police chase from Aberdeen to Stonehaven.

Officers launched the pursuit after a car failed to stop when signalled by police on Aberdeen’s West North Street at around 9.50pm on Thursday, August 5.

Following a chase of around 15 miles, the car was caught on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road near the Spurryhillock junction, just outside Stonehaven.

Karim Sery has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 30-year-old faced a total of six charges, including dangerous driving and culpable and reckless conduct.

Sery made no plea and was bailed

He also faced charges of failing to stop for police, driving without a licence and insurance, and resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Sery, of Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

No date has been fixed for his next appearance over the matter.

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with various road traffic offences.”