Man in dock accused of sexual activity outside north-east school

A man has appeared in court accused of engaging in sexual activity outside a north-east school.

Police were called to Ellon Academy on Kellie Pearl Way on Monday afternoon by staff concerned by the behaviour of a man in the area.

Jamie Devine has now appeared in court in connection with the matter.

The 41-year-old pled not guilty to a charge of engaging in a sexual activity at the school in the presence of a female.

Sheriff Ian Duguid QC released Devine, of Buchanness Drive, Boddam, on bail with a condition not to enter Kellie Pearl Way or approach or contact the female.

Devine said: “I’ll just not enter Ellon.”

A trial date was fixed for early next year, with a pre-trial hearing set for December.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “At around 1.55pm, police were called to a secondary school in Ellon by staff concerned by the behaviour of a man who had attempted to enter the grounds, and who was seen nearby acting inappropriately at a bus stop.

“A 41-year-old man has been arrested and is due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court.”