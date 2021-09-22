News / Local Man in dock accused of fatal hit-and-run crash while being chased by cops By Danny McKay 22/09/2021, 9:56 am Updated: 22/09/2021, 10:48 am Police at the scene on Great Northern Road. A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a pedestrian in a hit-and-run while being pursued by the police. A 48-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a serious condition after he was knocked down on Great Northern Road on Monday, August 16. He died on Saturday, September 11, police have confirmed. Police at the scene. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe