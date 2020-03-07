Man in critical condition following Aberdeen crash

A man is in critical condition in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in the city.

The 20-year-old was involved in a serious crash on the Parkway at 8.35am yesterday.

It involved a red Ford Mondeo and a blue Audi A3.

The injured casualty was driving the Mondeo. No one else was injured in the incident.

The young man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.

The road was closed between the Tesco supermarket and Buckie Farm roundabouts on the A92 for about 10 hours.

Motorists in the area were told to use alternative routes while investigations took place.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this collision.

“I would urge anyone who may have been on the Parkway between the roundabout with Tesco and the roundabout with Buckie Farm around that time and has witnessed the collision, or may have seen the vehicles in the moments before, who have not yet been in contact to do so.

“I am particularly interested if anyone has dashcam footage – if they could review this and pass on anything which may be of note.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said two crews had been sent from North Anderson Drive to help at the scene.

She said: “We were called to a two-car collision and when we got there all persons were out of the vehicle. We used hydraulic cutting gear and small tools to make the vehicles safe. We left the scene at 9.32am.”

Bridge of Don councillor John Reynolds said he was saddened to learn of the crash.

He said: “This is really sad news and my thoughts are with (the victim) and his family at this really important time for them.

“The Parkway is actually a very safe road usually, when you compare it to other roads, and there are very few accidents on it.”