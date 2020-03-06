Man in critical condition after crash on Aberdeen road

A man is in a critical condition after a crash on an Aberdeen road this morning.

The 20-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the crash, which happened at around 8.35am on the Parkway.

The collision involved a red Ford Mondeo and a blue Audi A3.

The man in hospital was the driver of the Mondeo.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for anyone in the area that saw either vehicle before the crash, or has dash cam footage of the area, to contact them on 101.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this collision.

“I would urge anyone who may have been on the Parkway between the roundabout with Tesco and the roundabout with Buckie Farm around that time and has witnessed the collision or may have seen the vehicles in the moments before the incident who have not yet been in contact, to do so as soon as they can.

“I am particularly interested if anyone has dash cam footage if they can review this and pass on anything which may be of note.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0667 of March 6.”