Man in ‘critical’ condition after bike crash on north-east road

An injured man is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash on a rural road.

The motorcyclist was discovered lying unconscious next to an orange KTM scrambler on the B9103 Sheriffston to Lossiemouth road, near Elgin, at 12.20am yesterday.

He was rushed to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police Scotland said in a statement that medical staff described his condition as “critical”.

Officers investigating the incident have urged anyone who saw anything to come forward.

However, they said they do not believe any other vehicle was involved in the crash in the early hours of yesterday.

The road was closed for more than 12 hours while officers investigated the crash.

Constable Barry Corbett, of the A Division Road Policing Unit in Elgin, said: “From our inquiries we believe the man had travelled from Elgin and was heading towards Lossiemouth when he came off his motorcycle.

“At this time we do not believe any other vehicle was involved.

“However, we are we appealing to anyone who may have seen such a motorcycle in the Elgin or Sheriffston areas between 12am and 12.20am to contact police.

“Please contact the road policing unit at Elgin via 101, quoting reference number 0107 of Sunday October 20 2019.”

Fochabers and Lhanbyrde councillor Dave Bremner urged anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch with Police Scotland.

He said: “It is terrible news. My heart goes out to the family and all those concerned regarding this incident.”

Meanwhile a woman has been hurt after a one-vehicle collision on the A90 yesterday.

Officers were called to the A90 near Drumlithie at 6.25pm. The crash happened on the northbound carriageway.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were in attendance on the A90 near Drumlithie for a one-vehicle collision.

“There appeared to be minor injuries to the female driver.”

Elsewhere, three people had to be cut free after a crash at the A90 at Ellon.

Police, ambulance and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews were at the incident on the A90 at the Ellon roundabout. It was understood the trio suffered minor injuries in the crash.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Three people were trapped in a vehicle and cutting gear was used to free them.”