Man in court over fatal crash in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court accused of causing the death of a pensioner by driving dangerously on a city road.

Martin Henderson, 29, also faced a charge of drink-driving when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

It’s claimed he caused the collision which led to the death of a 70-year-old man on Inverurie Road.

Police said an 18-year-old woman was also seriously injured in the incident on Saturday night.

The collision involved a black BMW estate and silver Nissan Pixo.

Two pedestrians were injured in the incident including the 70-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Henderson appeared in court facing charges of causing death by dangerous driving and also drink-driving.

He is also charged with failing to give police information on the identity of the driver, failing to stop at the scene of the accident and give his details, and failing to report an accident.

He has further been accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Henderson made no plea and was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

No date was fixed for his next appearance.