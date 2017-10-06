Man in court over alleged serious assault in Aberdeen city centre

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged serious assault in Aberdeen city centre.

Gary Stewart, 27, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday in relation to the matter but made no plea.

The case was committed for further examination and Stewart was granted bail.

His appearance comes after an alleged serious assault in the city centre of Aberdeen last month.

Officers were made aware that a man in his 30s had sustained facial injuries in the Langstane Place/Dee Street area shortly before midnight on Monday, September 4.

He required medical treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.