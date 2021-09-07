Man in court over £128,000 drugs seizure at north-east rail station

A man has appeared in court in connection with a £128,000 drug seizure at Stonehaven Railway Station.

Officers stopped and searched a man at the station on Monday.

They recovered £128,000 worth of heroin.

Appearing in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter was 32-year-old David Woods.

He is facing a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Woods, of Liverpool, made no plea during the hearing.

The case against him was committed for further examination and he was released on bail.

No dates have been set for future appearances.