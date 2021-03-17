Show Links
Man in court on assault and dangerous dog charges after incident on Aberdeen street

by Callum Main
17/03/2021, 10:54 am Updated: 17/03/2021, 4:50 pm
A man has appeared in court today following a dog attack in Aberdeen.

An investigation was launched after reports of a disturbance in the Stewart Terrace area of Northfield on Sunday.

A 38-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the attack and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance where a 38-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in the Stewart Terrace area of Aberdeen.

