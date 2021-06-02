A man has appeared in court for the second time in connection with an alleged robbery at a newsagent in Aberdeen.

It comes after police were called to an incident at the Nisa store on the city’s Hayton Road in Tillydrone.

Officers could be seen responding to the incident on May 20.

Jay Jay Kirton appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter just over a week ago.

And he appeared again yesterday over the incident.

The 29-year-old is facing a charge of assault and robbery and one of having a blade in a public place.

Kirton, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, made no plea during the hearing.

The case against him was fully committed for trial and he was remanded in custody.

No further dates for future appearances have been set.