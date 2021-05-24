Man in court facing string of charges over Elgin shopping centre disturbance

A man has appeared in court facing a string of charges in connection with a disturbance at a north-east shopping centre.
Liam Forsyth appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court in relation to an incident at the St Giles Centre in Elgin yesterday.
The 28-year-old, whose general address was given as Elgin, is charged with having a blade in a public place.
Keep reading with a free trial
Start your 30 day free trial today to read this premium article, and also gain unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, online puzzles and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe