Man in court charged with theft and attempted robbery at Spar in Moray

A man has appeared in court in connection with an attempted robbery and theft from a Moray shop.

The incident allegedly happened at the Spar on St Paul Street in Buckie where a man entered and presented a bladed weapon at a member of staff, before fleeing empty-handed.

Christopher Whittle appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court today in connection with the matter.

The 29-year-old faced two charges, theft by shoplifting and attempted robbery.

Whittle’s general address was given in court documents as Buckie and he did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against Anderson was committed for further examination and he was released on bail meantime.

A further court date is yet to be confirmed.

Detective Sergeant Robbie Williams of Elgin CID said: “We would like to thank the members of the public who shared and assisted with our appeal.”