Man in court after person hit by car in Fraserburgh

A man has appeared in court after a person was struck by a car in Fraserburgh.

A male was hit by a vehicle in Topping Gardens in Fraserburgh at around 8pm on Sunday.

Police had released a statement saying a man had been charged with attempted murder over the incident, however when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today that charge did not feature.

Jay Ritchie appeared in private facing a total of five charges, including dangerous driving, failing to co-operate with a breath test, and failing to provide a breath sample.

The 32-year-old also faced two charges of resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Ritchie, of Fraserburgh, did not enter a plea and was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.

No date has been fixed for his next appearance.

Following the incident, a police statement said: “A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in Fraserburgh.

“Around 8.05pm on Sunday, May 2, 2021, police received a report a man was injured after being struck with a car in Topping Gardens, Fraserburgh.”