Man in court after drugs seizure in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court after police recovered cocaine and heroin worth £5,000 in Aberdeen.

Alexander Nyarashe, 19, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a string of charges.

It comes after police seized heroin and cocaine worth an estimated £5,000 on Summerfield Terrace yesterday.

Nyarashe, whose general address was given as Liverpool, faced two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He also faced a charge of being in possession of an article with a blade or point and two charges of assaulting, obstructing or hindering emergency service workers.

Nyarashe made no plea and was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination.