Man in court after heroin and cocaine seized in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court after more than £12,000 of heroin and cocaine was recovered in Aberdeen.

Delroy Drummond, 29, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court following the recovery of Class A drugs from the Sheddocksley area.

A drug search warrant was executed at a property in the Lewis Road area around noon on Thursday and heroin and crack cocaine was recovered, with a combined estimated street value of over £12,200.

Drummond, whose general address was given as Nottingham, faced two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The 29-year-old made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

The case against him was committed for further examination and he was released on bail in the meantime.

No date has yet been fixed for his next appearance.