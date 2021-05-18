Man in court after disturbance following house fire

A man has appeared in court after a disturbance following a house fire in Aberdeenshire.

Police were called to Deveron Park in Huntly at 1.55am on Sunday and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) extinguished the blaze.

Barry Wilson has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

He faced a total of six charges, including four of assault to injury.

It is understood at least one of those charges relates to allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The 34-year-old also faced charges of wilful fireraising and of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Wilson, of Glasgow, did not enter a plea during the hearing.

The case was committed for further examination and he was released on bail.

A date for his next appearance over the matter has yet to be fixed.

The fire service were called by officers at the scene just before 2.30am and used breathing apparatus and a jet hose to put out the flames.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to an address in Deveron Park in Huntly, at around 1.55am on Sunday, May 16 following a disturbance and fire. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences, including assault and police assault.

“Nobody required hospital treatment following the incident.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “SFRS were called at 2.24am to a property on Deveron Park in Huntly.

“Three appliances were sent to the scene, where four breathing apparatus and one jet hose were used.

“The stop message was sent at 3.17am.”