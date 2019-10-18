Man in court after £7,000 of cannabis seized at Aberdeen train station

A man has appeared in court after £7,000 of cannabis was recovered at Aberdeen train station.

Liam George Bandoo appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday facing a single charge of supplying a controlled drug.

Bandoo, whose general address was given in court papers as Aberdeen, made no plea or declaration during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

The 33-year-old was remanded in custody and the case was continued for further examination.

Bandoo is due to appear in the dock again within eight days.

His appearance came as cannabis with an estimated street value of £7,000 was recovered from Aberdeen Railway Station on Guild Street following a police operation.

Officers from the CID proactive unit and DAVRU, as well as the British Transport Police and Police Scotland’s dog unit, were part of the crackdown at the station on Wednesday.