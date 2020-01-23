Man in court after £36,000 of cannabis discovered in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court facing a string of drugs charges following the discovery of £36,000 of cannabis in Aberdeen.

Martynas Tubutis appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

The 21-year-old, whose address was given as Aberdeen, was charged with the supply and production of a drug.

Tubutis made no plea and was released on bail.

The case was continued for further examination.

It comes after police discovered cannabis at a property on South Anderson Drive following a raid on Tuesday.

Detective sergeant William Murdoch, of Aberdeen CID, urged anyone with concerns in city communities to contact officers.

He added: “We are committed to targeting the illegal supply of drugs in our communities and any information we receive will be taken seriously.”