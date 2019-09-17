Man in court after £3,000 of heroin recovered in north-east town

A man has appeared in court after drugs valued at £3,000 were recovered in the north-east.

David Arthur, 32, appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

It comes after the recovery of heroin at a property in Elgin on Friday and a secondary recovery yesterday.

The drugs seized were estimated to have a street value of £3,000.

Arthur, whose general address was given as Elgin, faced charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs, possession of drugs, and two charges of assaulting or impeding police.

He also faced two charges of vandalism and two of acting in a racially aggravated manner.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody while the case was committed for further examination.

He was expected to appear again within the next eight days.