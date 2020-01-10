Man in court after £153,000 of cannabis found in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court after a “significant” quantity of drugs were recovered in Aberdeen.

Officers searched a property on Tedder Street in Tillydrone on Wednesday and found cannabis plants with a street value of around £157,000.

Kujdesi Pashkaj, 26, whose general address was given as being in the Glasgow area, faced charges of producing and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay said: “As a result of information provided by the public, and inquiries conducted by local policing officers in Tillydrone, a significant amount of drugs have been seized and removed from circulation.

“We are committed to tackling crime involving drugs in our communities and members of the public have a vital role to play in reporting information to us.”