Man in bright orange high-vis wanted after cash stolen from Aberdeen cinema

An appeal has been launched after cash was stolen from an Aberdeen cinema.

Police are looking to speak to a man wearing a bright orange high-vis jacket, carrying a black bag over his shoulder, following the theft at the Belmont Film House at around 5.30pm last Thursday.

He was seen on CCTV walking in the Schoolhill and Belmont Street area at the time of incident.

Anyone who saw the man, described as being white, tall, thin and with light brown hair is asked to contact officers on 101.

Constable Howls said: “We are keen to speak to people who were in the area at the time of the theft, and would urge anyone with any information to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3839 of the 14th.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”