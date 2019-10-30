Man hurt following disturbance in north-east town

Police have launched a probe after a man was injured following an incident in a north-east town.

Police were called to King Street in Peterhead at around 4.30pm yesterday after reports of a disturbance.

A man was injured and received medical treatment at the scene, although he was not taken to hospital.

Residents reported seeing police dog units at the corner of King Street and Ugie Street in Peterhead after the incident.

Officers confirmed they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the man being injured.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a disturbance on King Street in Peterhead at around 4.30pm yesterday.

“A man was found to have been injured and received medical treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”