Pedestrian hit by lorry on Aberdeen street

A pedestrian has been hit by a lorry on a busy city street.
Emergency services were called to King Street shortly before 4.30pm today to reports of a collision.
Police Scotland confirmed that the pedestrian, a man, had “no apparent serious injuries”.
A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 4.40pm on Friday, 20 December, following a report of a crash between a lorry and a pedestrian on King Street in Aberdeen.
“Police and ambulance are in attendance.”
King Street has now reopened.
