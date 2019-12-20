Pedestrian hit by lorry on Aberdeen street

A pedestrian has been hit by a lorry on a busy city street.

Emergency services were called to King Street shortly before 4.30pm today to reports of a collision.

Police Scotland confirmed that the pedestrian, a man, had “no apparent serious injuries”.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 4.40pm on Friday, 20 December, following a report of a crash between a lorry and a pedestrian on King Street in Aberdeen.

“Police and ambulance are in attendance.”

King Street has now reopened.