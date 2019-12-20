Pedestrian hit by lorry on Aberdeen street

A pedestrian has been hit by a lorry on a busy city street.
Emergency services were called to King Street shortly before 4.30pm today to reports of a collision.
It is understood the man is being treated by paramedics at the scene.
A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 4.40pm on Friday, 20 December, following a report of a crash between a lorry and a pedestrian on King Street in Aberdeen.
“Police and ambulance are in attendance.”
King Street is closed in both directions and police have urged motorists to avoid the area.