Pedestrian hit by lorry on Aberdeen street

A pedestrian has been hit by a lorry on a busy city street.

Emergency services were called to King Street shortly before 4.30pm today to reports of a collision.

It is understood the man is being treated by paramedics at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 4.40pm on Friday, 20 December, following a report of a crash between a lorry and a pedestrian on King Street in Aberdeen.

“Police and ambulance are in attendance.”

King Street is closed in both directions and police have urged motorists to avoid the area.