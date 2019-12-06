Man hit by bus in Aberdeen city centre

A man has been struck by a bus in Aberdeen city centre.

Emergency services were called to Market Street shortly before 4.30pm after the incident was reported.

However, he is not believed to have been badly hurt.

The road has not been closed, but drivers have been advised to use alternative routes.

Police are in attendance on a road traffic accident on Market Street on the stretch between Union Street and Guild Street. Drivers are advised to use an alternative route for the time being. — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) December 6, 2019

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 4.25pm to a report of a collision involving a bus and pedestrian.

“He does not appear to have been seriously injured.”