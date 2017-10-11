Aberdeen man held in Philippines jail refuses deportation

A North-east man jailed in the Philippines has refused the chance to be deported back to the UK so that he can fight the charges against him.

Frank Bohlert, from Culter, has been in a Manila prison since September 14 after his visa expired and his ex-partner Arlyn made claims that he had abused her.

He is in the Bicutan Taguig jail, which is notorious for holding foreign residents for long periods of time without charge.

The 61-year-old was told he could be deported back to the UK following Foreign Office intervention.

But he claims his ex-partner stole his laptop, car and money, and he wants to stay in south-east Asia to seek justice.

His family fears however that he is “banging his head against a brick wall”.

After refusing to leave, Mr Bohlert was charged for remaining in the country without a visa, working while only possessing a holiday visa and assaulting his ex.

He will stay in jail until his case gets to court, which could take months.

His step-brother Graeme Simpson, of Aboyne, said: “He’s got nothing left. He wants to stay out there and fight to get his money back. I don’t know what good it will do.

“I think he’s banging his head against a brick wall.”