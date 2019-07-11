Man held after woman, 59, dies in Aberdeen

A man has been arrested following the death of a 59-year-old woman in Aberdeen.

Police and forensic officers were called to a property in the Clifton Road area at around 4.30am.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Inquiries are ongoing and at a very early stage.

“I would like to take this opportunity to stress that there is no threat to the wider community.

“This appears to have been a contained incident, however there will be a significant police presence in the area while our investigation continues.

“I would like to thank local residents for your patience meantime.

“Anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken to the Police is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 0473 of July 11.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain completely anonymous.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it had been called to assist at the scene and was referring all further inquiries to Police Scotland.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 4.27am to attend an incident at Clifton Road in Aberdeen. We dispatched one ambulance and a paramedic response unit to the scene.”

